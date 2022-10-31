Just over a week to go until the release of Sonic Frontiers and, in preparation for his release, the head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka sat down with Shacknews to talk about what’s new with this new title.

During the interview, the discussion soon turned to the Koco, creatures that can be collected during the game, with comparisons made with the Korok seeds in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And when Sonic Frontiers was first revealed, many thought this new vision of Sonic was inspired by Nintendo’s huge open world game. But Izuka suggests that, aside from “freedom,” the two are very different games.

“From the development team’s point of view, they’re making an action game. So when they think of Breath of the Wild, they see Breath of the Wild definitely as an RPG, and it’s not at all similar to the action game they are making … There is the same element of freedom that has been applied. to Breath of the Wild as an RPG, but they are using the high-speed linear action game Sonic and implementing the freedom in there“.

In short, Izuka immediately distinguishes the two games by defining their genres: Sonic Frontiers as an action game and Breath of the Wild as an RPG. While both games take an established franchise and place their characters in a new and more open setting, they are different.

“But when we think, ‘is it an open world game? Is it similar to Breath of the Wild? ‘, Many people on the team love the Zelda series, love Breath of the Wild, have played it, but they don’t really see a similarity between the games“.

Source: The Gamer