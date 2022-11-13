Some online stores, such as Amazon and Gamestop, are already selling console versions of Sonic Frontiers in strong discount, which is $ 39.99 instead of $ 59.99. This could be the unmistakable sign offailure of the game, coldly received by most of the critics.

The news created disappointment also for another reason: those who bought Sonic Frontiers at the launch at full price, did not like the sudden cut, considering that very few days have passed since the arrival of the game on the market. Let’s say he feels like he paid $ 20 too much.

In short, it seems the classic move made to try to run for cover which, however, ends up displeasing everyone, casting the long shadows of the failure on the whole project.

For the rest, if you like more information about the game, read our Sonic Frontiers review in which we wrote:

Sonic Frontiers is the game of a rescue that many have been waiting for for twenty and more years. Finally, the Sonic Team has figured out how to translate their most famous series into a three-dimensional context, but now it is necessary to raise the quality of everything else. It is precisely the outline that damages a game that certainly deserved more, especially more refinement and more attention to certain damn details. If you are looking for something fast, fresh and fun, if you are looking for a platform other than the usual Nintendo, Sonic Frontiers will probably be able to satisfy all your needs. It is also a rather substantial game: it takes about twenty hours to get to the end and surely there are those who will spend more. What’s not to be taken for granted: text and voices are completely in Italian.