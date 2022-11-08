Looking forward to the scrupulous analysis of Digital Foundry and other tech enthusiasts on Sonic Frontiersthe GameXPlain YouTube channel published a video which compares versions PS5 and Nintendo Switch of the new adventure of the blue porcupine.

Looking at the video it is clear that there are important differences between the Switch and PS5 versions. On the Nintendo console Sonic Frontiers features a locked framerate at 30 fps and a dynamic resolution that it achieves at most 720p in both portable and docked mode. On the contrary, on PS5 you can reach 60 fps with 1080p resolution in performance mode, certainly noticeable in a speed-based game like in this case. Not only that, on Switch the textures are of lower quality while the pop-in problem (also reported in our Sonic Frontiers review) seems more pronounced.

That said, Sonic Frontiers’ Switch port overall would seem more than decent, considering the console hardware. Furthermore, being able to play on the go is a not insignificant advantage, which could make this version the most inviting for many users. But we are still far from the words of producer Takashi Iizuka, who in an interview stated that the Switch version of Sonic Frontiers is comparable to the one for PC.

We remind you that Sonic Frontiers is available from today, also for PC, Xbox Series X | S, One and PS4.