With a post on Twitter, director Morio Kishimoto announced that a free demo Of Sonic Frontiersbut only for Nintendo Switch. This trial version can already be downloaded from the Japanese eShop and in the next few hours/days it will also be distributed in other countries, including Italy.

In response to a user who asked if we will see the Sonic Frontiers demo on other platforms as well, Kishimoto replied that other versions will hardly be made since the team is also working on post-launch updates (or at least, this is what we learn from translation of the tweet). In short, this is not an exclusive demo, the Sonic Team simply cannot at the moment create ad hoc demos for other platforms as well.

Pity. Considering that the game is also available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, One and PC, demos could probably have enticed more players to give the adventure of the blue hedgehog a chance.

It is currently unclear when the Sonic Frontiers demo for Nintendo Switch will also be available in the European eShop, as Sega has not offered precise timings. We are probably talking about a few days of waiting at most.

Sonic Frontiers has recently reached 2.5 million copies sold, according to data released by Sega.