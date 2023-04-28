Sonic Frontiers has not received ovations from critics, but in any case it would seem to have enjoyed more than good success in stores. According to the latest financial data shared by Sega, in fact the latest adventure of the blue hedgehog has totaled 3.2 million copies sold worldwide on all platforms.

Among other things, just over a month ago, Sonic Frontiers had exceeded the ceiling of 3 million copies purchased, which means that in a few days (Sega’s data is based on sales by March 31st) around 200,000 copies.

In short, it seems that the game has attracted the interest of many players, who have therefore decided to buy it considering the defects reported by the critics to be overlooked (by the way, here is our review of Sonic Frontiers), aiming rather at what is good about it offer.

In Sonic Frontiers, while searching for the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic finds himself lost on an ancient island filled with bizarre creatures. Players will face hordes of powerful enemies and explore an open world full of action, adventure and mysteries. The adventure takes place on five otherworldly islands called Starfall Islands, each featuring its own particular biome, from lush forests to desert landscapes.

The game will be supported by Sega in the coming months with various free updates, the next for example will bring the move Spin Dash.