The second trailer of the film by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was revealed, thanks to a special crossover with The Matrix. Unfortunately, the new trailer doesn’t feature a lot of new footage from the film, but it does have some new features and a special promotional poster celebrating the crossover.

As you’d expect, both the trailer and poster pose the question of the blue versus red sting and the obvious homage to the red versus blue pill from the first Matrix movie.

For now, it looks like the trailer and poster are all that will come out of the crossover. It doesn’t look like this is part of a bigger crossover, and there’s no reason to expect it, as it comes with the release of The Matrix Resurrections, which is definitely not a coincidence. In any case, below you can find both the trailer and the poster of the film that pays homage to the Matrix.

Which one do you think Keanu would pick? pic.twitter.com/vXVzTsfRtN – Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will be available in cinemas from April 7, 2022.

Source: Nintendo Life