Sonic Dream Team presented a new trailer in anime format which lets us see the entire cast that we can expect for the new video game. Delivery is a 3D action platform game; and it seems that he contemplated each of the characters.

The new title will star Sonic the Hedgehog and is an Apple Arcade exclusive. The intro in anime format presents Sonic with his friends, together they face Dr. Eggman in a battle full of color and enthusiasm.

The animation is amazing, it has a palette of chewy and electric colors that promote the dynamism of the images. It was directed by Tyson Hesse (Sonic the Hedgehog, Diesel), and was produced by Powerhouse Animation (Clerks).

The trailer shows what we can expect from Sonic Dream Team and it looks like it’s pretty amazing.

What will Sonic Dream Team be about?

The SEGA video game is described as follows:

“Dr. Eggman does his thing in his quest for world domination and discovers an ancient device, The Reverie, capable of making dreams come true. Join Sonic and his friends as they enter the strange world of Eggman’s dreams and try to prevent them from coming true.

When is Sonic Dream Team released?

It premieres on December 5, 2023 Sonic Dream Team on iOS platforms. As an Apple Arcade exclusive, it will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

The new installment looks really exciting and charming.

