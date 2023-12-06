SAW announces that Sonic Dream Team is available starting today exclusively on the platform Apple ArcadeCompatible with Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. More details can be found below the launch trailer.

Prepare your dream team! Sonic Dream TeamSEGA’s new 3D action platformer is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to an ever-expanding collection of over 200 fun games. Sonic Dream Team joins the other SEGA titles for Arcade: Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go And Football Manager 2023 Touch. You can play this game on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Dr. Eggman is once again plotting world domination, and discovers an ancient device (the Reverie) that can make dreams come true. Join Sonic and his friends in this bizarre world of Eggman’s dreams and try to prevent them from coming true!

Below are some features that will welcome players starting today: