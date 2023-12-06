SAW announces that Sonic Dream Team is available starting today exclusively on the platform Apple ArcadeCompatible with Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. More details can be found below the launch trailer.
Sonic Dream Team – Launch Trailer
Prepare your dream team! Sonic Dream TeamSEGA’s new 3D action platformer is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to an ever-expanding collection of over 200 fun games. Sonic Dream Team joins the other SEGA titles for Arcade: Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go And Football Manager 2023 Touch. You can play this game on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
Dr. Eggman is once again plotting world domination, and discovers an ancient device (the Reverie) that can make dreams come true. Join Sonic and his friends in this bizarre world of Eggman’s dreams and try to prevent them from coming true!
Below are some features that will welcome players starting today:
- Six playable characters
- Choose from six different characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each character contributes character and personality to the three types of movements that allow unique ways to explore the world of dreams.
- Spectacular boss fights
- Four spectacular boss fights that will test your skills with different types of movement.
- Dream worlds never seen before
- We will never meet again in Green Hill! Explore 12 complex levels spread across four unique dream worlds with stunning environments where you can wall-run, reverse gravity and more.
- The union of mobile and cross-platform experience
- Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console, and allows gamers to enjoy a quality experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.
Source: SEGA via PLAION
