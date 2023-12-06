Sonic Dream Team is available starting today on the subscription platform Apple Arcadeas the spectacular confirms launch trailer published for the occasion by SEGA and Hardlight, the game’s development team.
Announced last month, Sonic Dream Team tries to bring the three-dimensional formula of the adventures of the sprinting hedgehog on mobile devices, featuring colorful graphics and the presence of six different characters.
The features of Sonic Dream Team
Under the command of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge, in Sonic Dream Team we will be able to explore an evocative world of dreams, composed of twelve scenariosand face enemies and powerful bosses that will test our skills.
As can be seen from the trailer, the game aims to offer a more ambitious and structured experience on iOS devices compared to classic two-dimensional platformers. The Apple Arcade subscription costs €4.99 per month but it is also possible to carry out a free trial to test the extensive catalogue.
