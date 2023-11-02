Sega officially announced today Sonic Dream Teamor a new chapter in the famous series platformer coming exclusively (at least initially) on Apple Arcadei.e. for Apple platforms between iOS and Mac.

Sonic Dream Team presents itself as a real new chapter in 3D which incorporates the standard features of the series, including platforms, jumps and races at crazy speed as we can see from the first presentation trailer.

There release date is set for December 5, 2023 and will be downloadable for free by Apple Arcade subscribers.

In this way, Sonic Dream Team joins numerous other Sega titles already present on Apple Arcade such as Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go and Football Manager 2023 Touch.

According to what Sega reported, it will be possible to play Sonic Dream Team on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TVthrough the cross-play system between the platforms in question.