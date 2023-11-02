Sega officially announced today Sonic Dream Teamor a new chapter in the famous series platformer coming exclusively (at least initially) on Apple Arcadei.e. for Apple platforms between iOS and Mac.
Sonic Dream Team presents itself as a real new chapter in 3D which incorporates the standard features of the series, including platforms, jumps and races at crazy speed as we can see from the first presentation trailer.
There release date is set for December 5, 2023 and will be downloadable for free by Apple Arcade subscribers.
In this way, Sonic Dream Team joins numerous other Sega titles already present on Apple Arcade such as Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go and Football Manager 2023 Touch.
According to what Sega reported, it will be possible to play Sonic Dream Team on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TVthrough the cross-play system between the platforms in question.
An all-new platformer for Sonic
In this new Sonic adventure, the evil Dr. Eggman has discovered the Reverie, an ancient device capable of materializing dreams. This kicks off a new hallucinatory journey for Sonic and his companions, which will lead us to explore twisted dream worlds, save various friends and try to put an end to the nightmare being built by the historical villain of the series.
These are key features of Sonic Dream Team:
- Six playable characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each has specific abilities and different types of movement that allow for unique ways to explore the dream world
- Spectacular boss fights
- 12 complex new levels distributed across four exclusive dream worlds, each characterized by unique and surprising features
