SAW he announced Sonic Dream Team, a new three-dimensional action platformer dedicated to the iconic blue hedgehog. The title will be available starting next year December 5th exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game will allow us to take on the role of six of the most beloved protagonists of the franchise: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream And Rouge. Each of them will have peculiar movement actions that will make the adventure different based on who we choose.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer dedicated to the game, under which you can find some additional information thanks to a short description released by the company. Good vision!

Sonic Dream Team – Announcement Trailer

Sonic The Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game full of non-stop action and thrilling adventures! Join Sonic and his friends as they dive into a bizarre world of dreams! Discover an original and captivating story as you use 6 dynamic playable characters. With their unique abilities, sprint, climb and fly your way to victory against the famous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall racing, gravity shifts, and more! Your mission: Fight to save your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu