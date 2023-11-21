SAW And HARDlight have released the animated opening for Sonic Dream Teamthe next one coming December 5th on Apple Arcade. As previously anticipated in this new adventure we will be able to take on the role of six iconic protagonists of the franchise, Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy Rose, Cream And Rouge. Each character will have some exclusive movement actions which will make the adventure different based on who we choose.

Before leaving you with the video, I remind you that you can find further details on the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Sonic Dream Team – Animated Intro

Source: SAW Street Gematsu