In November we saw it hit the shelves Sonic Frontiers and, probably also following the two films released by Paramountthe game of Saw immediately met with enormous success. In light of the facts it seems that the Japanese multinational already has new plans for the future of the most famous blue hedgehog in the world of video games, the director of the game is telling us about it.

Morio Kishimotodirector of Sonic Frontiers, spoke on his Twitter profile of the plans that he and Sega would have for the future of the franchise and it seems that the next title in the series will focus on the possibility of controlling a greater number of characters belonging to the world of Sonic with an open world component greater than that present in the last title released in November. It also seems that the developers want to move away slightly from the previous titles by trying to avoid some of the classic game locations of the franchise such as the Green Hill Zone or the Chemical Plant Zone

It seems that the new scheduled game will reflect as much as possible the ideals of Morio Kishimoto who has repeatedly declared himself a big fan of games with multiple protagonists and large spaces to visit. Sonic Frontiers has the spotlight exclusively on the blue hedgehog but new characters will be added soon with free downloadable add-on content.