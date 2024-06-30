Chihuahua, Chih.- A serious rollover on the Chihuahua highway left several people injured; they did not require transfer to a hospital and the car was destroyed.

The call reached the 911 emergency system, where they reported a road exit and rollover on the aforementioned highway at kilometer 163.

National Guard personnel and paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, finding the wrecked vehicle on the side of the asphalt.

It was a Chevrolet Sonic, white, approximately 2014 model, which was destroyed due to the strong blows received.

The people who were travelling in the vehicle were injured in the accident and were treated on site, but fortunately they did not suffer serious injuries.