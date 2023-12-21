You can find the offers of the 2023 Advent Calendar at this address . As always you'll find today's day above, with a preview image showing some of the games on offer. Below, however, you can find all the promotions and their prices.

Advent Calendar 2023, offers for 21 December 2023

Sonic Superstars

Today's promotions include discounts for the game Ufo Robot Grendizer – The Feast of Wolves, at €29.98 for PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series We then move on to Sonic Superstars, which also costs €29.98 for PS4, PS5, Xbox (One and Series on the same disc) and Nintendo Switch.

We then move on to Street Fighter 6, which is available in both Standard Edition and Lenticular Edition at the same price for PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series Xbox One. If you prefer the Limited Edition, you will have to shell out €44.98 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The latest game on promotion is Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, which is €69.98 for PS4, SP5 and Xbox (One and Series on the same disc).

In conclusion, you will find a wireless controller for Switch, one for Xbox Series and a Switch OLED case.