SAW recently released its latest financial results and perhaps unsurprisingly, Sonic remains the company’s most profitable franchise.

Over the past year, SEGA has seen an increase in sales, reaching a total of 320 billion yen, with content such as paid and free-to-play games, arcade machines, toys and animation contributing most of the earnings. Sonic is the best-selling franchise with 5.8 million total units, although Yakuza and Total War are both noteworthy games.

Yakuza is the second best-selling franchise with a total of 2.9 million units in the past year, while Total War is in third place with a total of 2.6 million units. The report also refers to the strong performances of the main new titles of the last year such as Humankind, Lost Judgment, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Shin Megami Tensei 5 and Football Manager 2022.

SEGA has new plans for Sonic: in addition to the upcoming Sonic Frontiers title, the franchise will also expand with a new animated series from Netflix.

Source: Eurogamer