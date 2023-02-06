After the period of exclusivity of the Epic Games Store, Sega has launched by surprise Sonic Colours: Ultimate also on Steam. We speak of surprise because the arrival of the game has not been anticipated in any way. However Sonic fans will surely be happy with it, at least those who make their purchases only on Steam.

We read the official descriptiontaken from Steam page of the game:

Join Sonic in the coolest high-speed adventure of all time in Sonic Colors: Ultimate! The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack and the Ultimate Music Pack. Color the universe!

The wicked one Dr. Eggman has built a giant interstellar amusement park, filled with colorful rides and attractions. Unfortunately, she feeds him wisps, the aliens she captured! He harnesses Sonic’s lightning-fast speed to free the wisps and discover their magnificent secret powers as he explores six unique, colorful worlds filled with dangerous enemies and obstacles to overcome.

Contextually, SAW has launched a sales round dedicated to the Sonic franchise. If you are interested, take a look at it official page.