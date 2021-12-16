SAW announces that patch 3.0 is available for Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which includes many new items and improvements for the title. Not only bug fixes and improvements to the quality of life of the title, but thanks to the free update they will also be introduced a variety of new items to customize Sonic.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Sonic Colors: Ultimate, under which you can find all the details on the 3.0 patch thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Accolade Trailer

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Patch 3.0 finally available Haven’t finished your Christmas gifts yet and need a suggestion for the latest purchases to put under the tree? We wanted to let you know that Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the adrenaline-pumping remaster of the beloved 2010 Nintendo Wii platformer, Sonic Colors, has received a patch that adds the new Celebration Pack as well as quality and general updates to the title, to give you the perfect game. to enjoy during the Christmas holidays. The new features included are: Celebration Pack ○ New free customizable content for Sonic, including: Explosive shoes

Explosion gloves

Fireworks upgrade

Aura of fireworks Qualitative updates ○ Turn the final mix / soundtrack on / off

○ Toggle full screen blur effect on / off

○ Enable / disable Tails navigation

○ Full-screen movie playback from the options satellite

○ Improved visibility for the Cyan Wisp line of sight General fixes ○ Improved stability on all platforms

○ Upgrades to specific enemy attack speeds

○ Improved Green Hover Wisp functionality

○ Improved visibility of the visual effects of Big Chaser attacks (especially for Nintendo Switch)

○ Various bug fixes during the game Now more colorful than ever with improved graphics, refined controls and many other game updates, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available in both digital and physical format on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch ™, with a digital-only version on PC via the Epic Games Store. Watch the Accolade Trailer: Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Accolades Trailer (IT) – YouTube

