SAW announces that from today Sonic Colours: Ultimate will also be available on Steam for users pc And Steam Decks. Until now the title was only available on Epic Games Storeas well as up PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (find our review here).

The launch on Steam is celebrated with a series of discounts on all games in the Sonic franchise, from 30 to 75%. Below you will find more details.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate now available on Steam Warm up your PCs! Today SEGA will launch the exciting remaster of the PC version on Steam Sonic Colours: Ultimate the highly acclaimed 2010 Nintendo Wii platformer. Sonic Colours: Ultimate brings a fresh twist to the high-speed adventure of 2010, thanks to improved graphics and gameplay, additional features and a new mode. To celebrate the launch of Sonic Colours: Ultimate on Steam, the other Sonic titles on the platform will be on sale from today until February 13 at 19.00 with discounts from 30% to 75%, within the offers of the Sonic franchise. Also all editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate will be discounted by 30% during the offer. Below, you can find the details of standard pricing on Steam for Sonic Colours: Ultimate. Prices and editions: Sonic Colours: Ultimate Standard Edition – $39.99 Main Game (Digital Only) Sonic Colours: Ultimate Deluxe Edition – $44.99 Main Game (Digital Only)

Cosmetic packs

Music Packs Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Cosmetic Packs – $3.99 Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Music Packs – $4.99 Visit the game’s Steam page here

Source: SAW via PLAION