A French retailer has seemingly leaked an “EU version” of Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4.

It’s the same company that may have outed that Sonic Colors remaster a few weeks back, too.

French site Sogamely boasts no cover art or release date, and right now only lists the game as coming to PS4 “soon”. While that can only put this firmly in the take-with-a-giant-bucket-of-salt category, we do know that Sega is currently busy celebrating 30 years of Sonic, so a game collection is certainly a possibility (thanks, VGC). We’ve reached out to Sega for comment, though, and will update as / when we hear back.

Earlier this month, Sega formally announced Lost Judgment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One – but there was no word of a PC version.

However, eagle-eyed players noticed the Yakuza spin-off sequel was briefly listed as coming to PC on the official countdown website, and even after reference to a PC version was removed from the website, fans spotted a mention of the Steam logo in the Lost Judgment website source code, too.

However, Sega later confirmed to press that Lost Judgment “is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time”.