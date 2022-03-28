Sonic toothe most famous hedgehog in the world, will have its own Cinematic Universe thanks to the arrival of a third film dedicated to his figure. The confirmation came directly from Paramount and is now dated more than a month ago.

Today, however, spoke Toby Ascher, producer of the first two films of the Sonic Cinematic Universe and confirmed that the intention is precisely to create a cinematic universe dedicated to the figure of the hedgehogconfirming, if needed, the arrival of another film and a TV series:

We’re building a cinematic universe of Sonic, so we knew we’d be adding characters like Tales and Knuckles. And that’s new for movies, but it’s about characters loved by gamers all over the world.

In the original language version, it will be Idris Elba to lend the voice to Knuckles both in Sonic – The movie 2, and in the series dedicated to it that will arrive soonas revealed by Paramount itself, the production company that is making these works, last February.

Among other things, the release of Sonic – The film 2 is now very close. The release date is, in fact, set for next 7 April. It will be an opportunity for us to see Jim Carey at work in the role of Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik. And he who knows that he will not be able to repeat the success obtained in the same role in the first film.

And that’s not all why Paramount would have great programs for Tails too. In fact, a film focused on her figure would be in production. However, it must be said that, unfortunately, this is not information confirmed by Paramount itself and that, therefore, must absolutely be taken with a grain of salt.

We just have to wait and maybe discover the next steps by the US production company which, however, seems to focus a lot on Sonic the Hedgehog and on the characters of one of the most loved videogame franchises ever.