SAW announced the live stream Sonic Central 2023 for tomorrow, June 23, at 5pm, Italian time. It will be possible to follow her on YouTube And Twitch. During the broadcast, advances on the next games of the franchise will be provided Sonic the Hedgehogcollaborations and events scheduled for 2023.

Sonic Origins Plus will be available from tomorrow on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCYou can read our review here.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu