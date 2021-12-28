The set features the iconic LEGO-shaped stage, as well as extras related to the adventures of the blue hedgehog.

Any gamer would recognize Green Hill Zone, the first level of Sonic The Hedgehog. We saw the stage for the first time in 1991 and since then we have fondly remembered that moment. Now this character is transferred to the world of blocks (beyond its collaboration with Minecraft) thanks to LEGO, who has been in charge of immortalizing this panorama with a set dedicated to the blue hedgehog and the iconic phase.

As you can imagine, Green Hill Zone adopts the key characteristics of LEGO to recreate itself in this universe, which gives us a more cubic setting. We also see this particularity in the different extras that accompany the set, such as 10 ring boxes, a crowbar, the Ghost Ruby and the characters of Sonic, Crabmeat, Moto Bug and Dr. Eggman.

LEGO has created this set from the idea of Viv grannel, a fan of the block franchise. Imitating the secrets that this level keeps in the game, the LEGO Green Hill Zone will allow us to discover a gem as we build it, resulting in a stage to play with your characters or a dynamic display set for any fan of the blue hedgehog.

The Green Hill Zone in LEGO version will be available from January 1, 2022 through franchise stores and the company’s official website, and you can get it for € 69.99. Of course, Sonic has caught a run in collaborating with other brands, since during 2021 he has gone to the Monster Hunter Rise universe and is preparing the premiere of his second movie with various trailers. Regarding its games, we know little about Sonic Frontiers, but it seems that the PlayStation database has already put a tentative release date on it.

