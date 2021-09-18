Many technical problems and a realization of its central concept (many costumes capable of giving different abilities) far from unforgettable have made the last effort of the co-creator of Sonic, Yuji Naka, an undeniable commercial and critical flop.

Balan Wonderworld failed to convey old-school platforming magic and pushed the good Naka away from Square Enix as well. Where is it? Towards the indie shores now more and more flourishing and participated. Naka recently talked about it on Twitter, revealing what his new project will be.

“Thanks for the birthday greetings, I’m 56 years old. I’ve recently started learning new things about programming and I’m working on a little smartphone game using Unity. I’m making it myself so it’s not much but I’m having a lot of fun programming. I hope you can try it out for yourself when it becomes available.

“Also given the questions from the media and players I can confirm that I resigned from Square Enix at the end of April. I can’t explain the reasons now but I hope to be able to do it at the right time. Regarding my future I am already 55 years old so I could retire “.

Surely Naka’s latest project did not thrill but a developer so loved and important for the work done on Sonic could find new stimuli in the indie universe and pull something really interesting out of the hat. We’ll see.

Source: VGC