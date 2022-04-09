The second installment ofSonic: the hedgehog two″ hit theaters on April 7, in which we saw the beloved blue hedgehog again, but this time accompanied by his faithful friend Tails.

In a recent interview with the ComicBook.com medium, the director of the film indicated that he would love to see Sonic facing off against the most iconic characters of Nintendo like Mario Bros, although he clarified that they would have to work on the copyright first.

What did the director of “Sonic” say?

Jeff Fowler was very excited at the prospect of pitting Sonic against Mario Bros: “Nothing would make me happier than just throwing all the characters into a battle royale and making something big out of Smash Bros,” Fowler said. “That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen. Put Mario and Sonic in the ring , I mean, everyone would be dying for it, right? That’s just classic.”

What is Super Smash Bros?

It is a video game series owned by Nintendo that pits its characters against each other in arena battles. While the most recent entry in the franchise, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, boasts a roster of 89 fighters, some non-Nintendo characters like Sonic the headgehog, who is part of SEGA.

So far, Nintendo has not announced any type of adaptation of Smash Bros, but the most iconic character in the saga is Mario, who will soon return to the big screen for an animated film.