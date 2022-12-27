In end-of-year interviews with Japan’s Famitsu magazine, where developers traditionally announce their New Year’s resolutions, it emerged that the Sonic Team intends to propose one “second wave” of content regarding sonic in the 2023.

Takashi Iizuka, head of the Sonic Team, reported that users can expect this second wave during 2023, although he did not specify exactly what it could be. It seems, however, that it is something bigger than simple additional content for Sonic Frontiers, even if the speech is not clear at all.

“The 2022 was the most important year in the history of Sonic,” said Iizuka, “between the release of the new film and the arrival of the Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers games, as well as the arrival of the Sonic Prime animated series,” said the head of the Sonic Team.

However, the push will not stop with the end of the year and will continue again in 2023: “We are preparing a second wave that can make the fans happy and keep the push even within 2023. We have already announced additional content for Sonic Frontiers, but there will be much more beyond that, so please stay tuned.”

Therefore, there seems to be more than the new content already announced for Sonic Frontiers, although it is difficult to say what it might be. A new game of the series is unlikely, considering the size of the chapter just released and the too tight timing, so we just have to wait and see what the head of the Sonic Team is referring to.