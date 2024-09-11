We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Sonic x Shadow Generationsa title that honors the 3D adventures of the blue hedgehog. However, many also want to see the return of the Sonic Advance series, a trilogy that came to the Game Boy Advance. For these people, Sonic Team boss has some interesting news.

In a recent interview with VGC, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka was asked about the possibility of seeing a collection, remaster, or re-release of the Sonic Advance trilogy. While the executive noted that there are currently no plans to make this a reality, In the future things could change. This is what he had to say about it:

“Currently, there are no plans for the Sonic Advance series to be remade or remastered, but we don’t know what the future holds. Katsuyuki Shigihara was the director of Sonic Origins, which was done with Sonic 1, 2, 3 and CD, and we remastered that and released it for fans to enjoy. And if we have the opportunity, if there’s an opportunity for the Advance series to get that treatment as well, or whatever circumstances might arise, we’d love to do that.”

The Sonic Advance series was a trilogy for the Game Boy Advance, which is acclaimed by fans for offering a classic experience in every player’s pocket.Not only does the feeling of speed and great level design remain, but it is also possible to play with multiple characters. This series has thus been acclaimed by all fans.

However, The only legal way to enjoy these titles is through an original copy.. While this may change through a collection similar to Sonic Originsor with its arrival on Switch Online, for the moment we can only wait. In related topics, the anime of Sonic X hits YouTube. Similarly, these are the Spanish voices for the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Author’s Note:

The Sonic Advance series is very good. It doesn’t reach what we saw with Sonic 2 and 3but they are still fantastic games that all fans should try. I hope this becomes a reality through Switch Online, a collection sounds a bit more complicated.

Via: VGC