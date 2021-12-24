In a recent tweet, the studio behind it Super Leap Day, Nitrome revealed details about a previous game concept he had worked on and introduced to SAW. Although the project was unnamed, it was tied to the Sonic the Hedgehog and featured the hedgehog as the protagonist.

However, unlike many other games in the series, this concept has taken a turn. Rather than focusing on running in a horizontal direction, this Sonic demo had vertical platforms that required players to jump from platform to platform.

In addition to revealing the idea of ​​the game, Nitrome shared a video that showed a small portion of the gameplay. In the short clip, Sonic is seen on a vertical stage which forces him to run along the wall and land on springs to advance higher. The level has a nostalgic feel to it, as it features classic enemies and a setup reminiscent of the one found in the iconic Green Hill Zone. Below you can see the demo at work.

We? D love to explore this idea of ​​a one button @sonic_hedgehog more if you are willing @SAW – Nitrome Ltd (@Nitrome) December 22, 2021

Unfortunately, this intriguing game idea never saw the light of day as the “Gods of Sega”, as Nitrome said, decided not to move on. However, the developer revealed that the wall-running mechanic has made its way into another of its games, Super Leap Day.

