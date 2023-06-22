SAW has announced a special initiative to celebrate the birthday of Sonicwhich will be held tomorrow June 23rd. The software house will celebrate its most famous mascot thanks to a collaboration with the Japanese pastry shop Hiromi Cake. From 23 June to 31 August it will be possible to order at the points of sale in Rome and Milan a special single-portion cake dedicated to the blue hedgehog.

Plus everyone who buys the cake will receive it as a gift a collector’s card which depicts a special sketch made by Takashi Iizuka. The card will be offered while stocks last.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE LEGENDARY SONIC TURNS ANNIVERSARY WITH SONIC ORIGINS PLUS: TO CELEBRATE HIM, HERE COMES A SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION DESSERT Sonic, the most famous blue hedgehog ever, has fascinated young and old all over the world for over 30 years. Among unforgettable video games, films, cartoons and much more, Sonic is now a true icon, loved by fans of video games and beyond. However, not everyone knows that this well-known character has one date of birth well precise and celebrates its own every year birthday: Tomorrow, June 23rd, Sonic will officially turn 32. On the occasion of this important anniversary, the new video game arrives Sonic Origins Plusan all-in-one bundle that expands Sonic Origins, the all-inclusive collection of multiple classic Sonic games digitally remastered for current generation platforms. And as with any self-respecting birthday, a dessert dedicated to the birthday boy cannot be missing! Precisely for this reason, the Japanese pastry Hiromi Cake has created an exclusive limited edition single portion which celebrates this special anniversary and the release of Sonic Origins Plusand that all enthusiasts can buy from 23 June to 31 August at the points of sale Rome (Via Fabio Massimo, 31 and Via Reggio Emilia 22/24, second store which will open on July 5th) and Milan (Viale Coni Zugna, 52). The surprises don’t end there, because fans who buy the single portion of Sonic they will be able to receive collector’s card with exclusive artwork featuring some original sketches drawn by Takashi Iizukaleader and historical figure of the Sonic Team, available while supplies last. The special single portion of Sonic Origins Plus created by Hiromi Cake pays homage to the video game in colors and Japan, the country of origin of Sonic, in taste. It is in fact an expression of some typical Japanese flavours: it is made up of one Yoghurt mousse with blackberry insert And yuzu (Japanese citrus) e shiso biscuit, the basil of the Land of the Rising Sun. On sale until August 31stthe sweet will be available in two versions, one with the logo of Sonic Origins Plus and one with the character of Sonic. The single portion is a symbol of dessert format Hiromi Cakea reality founded in 2018 by Machiko Okazaki to express the essence of Japanese pastry at the highest levels, surprisingly refined and full of exotic scents, but also very healthy as it is characterized by the limited use of sugars and fats. To not miss any updates on Sonic the Hedgehog, you can follow Sonic on Twitter AndInstagramlike it onFacebook and subscribe toTwitch channel and alYoutube channel. You can also visit the SEGA e-shop atshop.sega.com to purchase SEGA-branded products. For more information, you can visit www.sonicthehedgehog.com

Source: SAW