A supposed internal Sega document outlining the company’s plans for themed releases Sonic in 2024 was recently shared on Reddit before promptly being deleted. According to these documents, Sega plans to release DLC for Sonic Superstars sometime next year. Furthermore, the Japanese company also intends to release another main game of Sonic in 2024.

Apparently, its publication will be preceded by the launch of a “prologue” of some kind. We also remember that 2024 will also see the publication of the third season of the animated series Sonic Prime on Netflix and the TV series Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising his role as the protagonist. Both shows are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, according to the document, and these would be added to the third Sonic the Hedgehog film in December and a new Sonic mobile game in the spring.

Obviously all this is just a rumor, not official information. We will have to wait for confirmation from SEGA.