Sonic 3000 it’s a free game dedicated to the SEGA mascot who focuses everything on extreme speed . The main source of inspiration seems to have been Sonic Advance, but here we are faced with Sonic on steroids who can reach truly insane speeds.

A fan’s joy

An image of Sonic 3000

It should be noted that Sonic 3000 has no affiliation with SEGA and was made by a fan. Playable in single or multiplayer, includes ten complete levels and previews of those that will be added. There are also three playable characters available immediately: Sonic, Tails and Knuckles, with others that can be unlocked.

Of course, it’s fair to point out that Sonic 3000 is a really difficult game that requires lightning-fast reflexes. Probably the only way to really tame it is to learn the levels by heart, thus managing to anticipate obstacles, given the speed at which everything flows. We’ll see if the next versions of the game will be simplified (it’s currently in alpha).

You can play Sonic 3000 from your browser by clicking here