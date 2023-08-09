













According to a report by Screen Daily, the production team of sonic 3 will start filming some scenes. What they will record will be those where they do not need actors, so that the situation of the strike does not slow down the new film adventure of the hedgehog too much.

The reason they can do this is because their main characters are creatures created using CGI art. So they can film backgrounds, with members of the production as stand-ins for the Sega mascot and his friends. Although they would still have to use actors to dub them.

Until now sonic 3 It has a planned release date of December 20, 2024. However, the Hollywood strike is still on and there is no sign that it will end anytime soon. So fans will have to keep an eye out in case its release date changes.

What do we know about Sonic 3?

Since 2022 it was confirmed that Sonic would have a third part, which would arrive in December 2024. His story is still unknown, but the final scene of the previous one hinted that Shadow would have an important role. Perhaps it will be an adaptation of the events of sonic adventure 2.

The team of writers and director will return to close the trilogy. Unfortunately the participation of Jim Carrey is still unknown. Since the actor said that he wanted to take a break from acting. So we probably won’t get Dr. Robotnik for this latest adventure.

Source: Paramount Pictures.

In addition to sonic 3Paramount is already preparing a spin-off series centered on the character of Knuckles. This will show us the echidna as a deputy sheriff in the town of Green Hills. It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive this year at the Paramount + service. Are you fans of this cinematic universe?

