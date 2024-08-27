This year, December will be the favorite month for many fans of the SEGA world, and the reason is the release of Sonic 3 The Moviewhich has kept its progress quite secret, since it is already more than halfway through 2024 and there have been no signs that we will see any video on the networks soon. And now that even the most loyal followers of the hedgehog have had enough of their hopes, it was just the right time for something to be released that shook the world for a few seconds.

Through your account Twitter, Paramount Pictures has released a video in which several projections are seen in parts of the world, this with spectacular reflections with the characters of the film, this is where we get to the main character of the film, Shadow, where the legend says “Tomorrow”. Indicating that the August 27th It will be the day when we will see the first scenes of the film, so now we just have to wait for the release time.

You can see it here:

Here is an early synopsis of the film:

Sonic 3: The Movie will continue the story established in the previous two Sonic the Hedgehog films based on SEGA’s popular video game franchise. While specific plot details have yet to be fully revealed, the third installment is expected to further develop the conflict between Sonic and his arch-nemesis Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carrey), as well as introduce new characters and elements from the Sonic universe. At the end of Sonic 2, the character of Shadow the Hedgehog, one of the most iconic characters in the video game series, was introduced. Shadow is a hedgehog with special abilities who, in the games, often oscillates between being an ally and an adversary for Sonic. The third film will likely explore Shadow’s origins and motivations, as well as his relationship with Sonic.

Remember that the film is released on December 20, 2024.

Via: Paramount