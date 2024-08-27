After a long wait, the trailer for Sonic 3 is already here, while the film, which It will be released on December 20, 2024; is about to arrive with a new character and many more new features and surprises.

The most notable point of this first trailer is the appearance of Shadow the Hedgehog, who will be the villain of the film and will be voiced by the villain himself. Keanu Reeves.

We will also see the return of many characters such as Tales and Knuckles, who were introduced to us in the previous film. Sonic 3; and the great Jim Carreywho we will see again playing Dr. Robotnik

Despite the apparent death of Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 2 it seems that this one is more than alive in Sonic 3as we could see in the trailer along with possible answers about how he survived. On the other hand, everything points to the fact that this time Our protagonists will have to ally themselves with their arch-enemy in order to defeat Shadow..

Finally, this is not the first time we see Shadow in the Sonic movies, as he had already appeared in the post-credits scene of part two, where we could not hear his voice and he was simply asleep in the same capsule from which we saw him come out in the trailer.

Sonic 3: Who is Shadow The Hedgehog?

Shadow is a character straight out of video games, more specifically from Sonic Adventure 2where the black hedgehog made its debut and which is known to Sonic 3 will take inspiration and leave some clues from the same title.

Shadow’s origin in the video games is thanks to Mr. Gerard Robotnik, his creator and grandfather of Dr. of the same surname, whom we could see briefly at the end of the trailer and will also be played by Jim Carrey.

Tell us, what do you think of the first trailer of Sonic 3?