Paramount Pictures Italy has released a new trailer for SONIC 3 – THE MOVIE revealing its release date in Italian cinemas. The third chapter of the live action series directed by Jeff Fowler will be distributed in Italy starting next January 1, 2025a few weeks after its US release.

Here is a short synopsis of the film:

SONIC returns to the cinema with the most thrilling adventure ever. Sonic, Knuckles And Tails they find themselves having to face a new and formidable enemy: Shadowa mysterious villain with powers never seen before. With their abilities tested in every way, the Team Sonic must seek an unexpected alliance to stop Shadow and protect the planet.

