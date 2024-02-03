From the specialized magazine Variety comes confirmation of the return of Jim Carrey in the cast of Sonic 3 The Moviewith the actor reprising his role as Robotnikthe historical villain of the series already seen in previous film chapters.

His presence was in fact not entirely obvious: considering the ending of Sonic 2, which we will talk about briefly below with elements that could therefore constitute spoilers for those who have not yet seen it.

At the end of the decisive battle, Robotnik falls from a giant robot and crashes to the ground, which also made it possible to think of the definitive end of the classic Sonic villain, but evidently he must have gotten away with it in this case too.