The co-star of Sonic 3 The Moviethe actor James Marsdenrecently confirmed that the resumed of the third chapter of the film series are officially he concludedwith the release of the film which should therefore respect the forecasts.
Sonic 3 The Movie is scheduled to launch December 20, 2024 and the fact that the part of the work focused on filming is now concluded should also confirm the expected launch timing, considering that production should now continue quickly.
After seeing the teaser trailer, we had confirmation that the story of the third chapter will proceed directly from the conclusion of the second, with the presence of Shadow as the protagonists' new enemy, as well as the return of well-known characters.
Among these, the return of Jim Carrey in the role of Dr. Robotnik is also confirmed, who in some way will also make his appearance in the story of the third chapter despite appearing definitively defeated at the end of Sonic 2.
The announcement about the closure of filming was made by Marsden during an interview published by The Playlist: “Yes we're done, really! I feel very proud of what we created and the response from the fans. We just had to find the animations right for the first film, but in the end we got a positive result from a big family,” said the actor.
Marsden then spoke in particular about Jim Carrey, reporting that in this series he really expressed himself to the fullest, being particularly inspired, but also having a lot of fun during filming.
#Sonic #Movie #filming #concluded #confirms #actor #James #Marsden
Leave a Reply