The co-star of Sonic 3 The Moviethe actor James Marsdenrecently confirmed that the resumed of the third chapter of the film series are officially he concludedwith the release of the film which should therefore respect the forecasts.

Sonic 3 The Movie is scheduled to launch December 20, 2024 and the fact that the part of the work focused on filming is now concluded should also confirm the expected launch timing, considering that production should now continue quickly.

After seeing the teaser trailer, we had confirmation that the story of the third chapter will proceed directly from the conclusion of the second, with the presence of Shadow as the protagonists' new enemy, as well as the return of well-known characters.