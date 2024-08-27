The first official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally arrived, and in the original version Keanu Reeves has been cast as Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic’s arch-rival. The trailer sees Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles forced to join forces with their longtime nemesis, Dr. Robotnik, to face Shadow, who is wreaking havoc on a city. The team acknowledges that Shadow is the most powerful adversary they have ever faced, and his strength seems unstoppable. However, it remains to be seen whether Shadow will team up with Robotnik, as he does in the video games, or if the film will take a completely different direction.

A key moment in the trailer is the appearance of Gerald Robotnik, Dr. Robotnik’s grandfather and Shadow’s creator, played again by Jim Carrey. The film, which opens in theaters on December 20, directly ties into the post-credits scene of the second chapter, in which we see Shadow awakening after being held in cryogenic stasis for over 50 years.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn’t a direct adaptation of the Sonic Adventure 2 game, the film clearly takes inspiration from that entry in the series, especially when it comes to Shadow’s backstory. Alyla Browne, known for her role in the Mad Max prequel Fury Road, plays Maria Robotnik, a key character in Shadow’s past. This third installment looks set to cap off a year dedicated entirely to Shadow in style, with the imminent launch of the Sonic Generations remaster and a new game dedicated to the character.