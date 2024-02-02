Sonic 3 reveals the first look at its logo and confirms the return of Jim Carrey | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology















Sonic 3 reveals the first look at its logo and confirms the return of Jim Carrey









The logo of sonic 3 It is quite similar to the video game Sonic Adventure 2. In it we see the spikes on the back of both the blue hedgehog and Shadow. His revelation occurred in a small video where at the end you hear what could be the laughter of this new rival.

To add to the excitement for this sequel, it was also announced that Jim Carrey will be back as Dr. Eggman. Let us remember that his participation was in doubt after a few years ago he announced his retirement from acting. It seems that they convinced him to return one more time.

This logo announcement is just our first look at sonic 3 and it could be an indicator that they will soon start with more promotion. This sequel has its release date planned for December 20, 2024.