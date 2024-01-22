













This report comes from the Physical Media President Twitter account (@PhysicalMedia_). At the moment neither Sega nor Paramount Pictures have made any comments about this information. But if it is authentic, this new film will surely generate expectations.

Christensen is still very present in today's pop culture fans. If she is really she will voice Shadow in sonic 3 You will surely get new followers.

The most recent participations of this actor in cinema were the films of The Last Manwhere he plays Kurt, and in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where he makes a cameo as the voice of Anakin. The productions mentioned above came out in 2019.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

So if you participate as Shadow in sonic 3 It would mark his return to the world of cinema. On television, however, he has been much more active.

Since 2019, he has been part of the cast of four productions, all of them from the Star Wars universe.

Those are the cases of Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures (2019-2020), Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2020), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Ahsoka (2023). So Sonic the Hedgehog will be a career changer for him.

sonic 3 It should be released in 2024 but it does not have a launch window yet. This same year there will also be a spin-off or derivative miniseries focused on Knuckles the Echidna, in which he is played by actor Idris Elba.

Fountain: Sega.

This show is an exclusive to Paramount+, Paramount Pictures' video-on-demand service, and should be available in early 2024. So an announcement about it should appear soon.

