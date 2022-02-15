During the evening Paramount, through his Twitter account, revealed many interesting things related to his intellectual properties. Among the many, two focused on the SEGA mascot, or Sonic The Hedgehog. The confirmation would be linked to the fact that Sonic 3 is officially in development; Furthermore also Knuckles will arrive in its dedicated TV series.

For what concern moviewe talk about it when not even the second chapter has yet arrived in the Cinema (but it will arrive shortly, on April 7th). For the TV series, however, that will arrive on Paramount Plus, the streaming service of the broadcaster of the same name.

Also Haruki Satomi talked about the third film in development, with a letter posted on the official account of the fastest hedgehog in the world:

We are happy to announce that the third Sonic movie and the first Sonic live action series are in development. We have an exceptional partnership with Paramount, and are delighted to continue expanding the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 increasingly takes the form of an important year for the franchise with the release of the second film this April, and also with Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game that will arrive during the Christmas period. Sonic has been loved by fans around the world for more than 30 years and we are interested in continuing this series of memorable moments and fun experiences for many years to come.

Sonic 2 is coming to theaters on April 7: the film will be directed by Jeff Fowler, with screenplay written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. The cast consists of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and finally Idris Elba (as Knucles) and Jim Carrey as the terrible Dr. Robotnik. Idris Elba himself will also lend his voice to the Paramount Plus TV series, which as we recall will be in live action.