Two years ago, video game-inspired movie greatness returned with the first movie from sonic the hedgehog, which managed to be so big that it managed to confirm two more tapes. So after the premiere of the second part a few months ago, many were already waiting for the date for the third part.

And now the fans must be in total rejoicing, since the official account of Sonic has made known the long-awaited opening day, and it is neither more nor less December 20, 2024chen users will be able to enjoy the next episode.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theaters on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

It is worth commenting that before all this a special series will come focused on knuckleswhich for now does not have a confirmed day, but is expected to have a premiere at some point in the year 2023. Surely it could be released on streaming platforms like Paramount Plus.

Remember that in the meantime you can enjoy the second film in digital and physical format.

Via: Sonic Twitter