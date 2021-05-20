The official synopsis of the second Sonic film has been revealed, the blue hedgehog that after the success of its first installment (due to hearing the massive requests from its audience) returns with new and well-known characters from the Sega video game.

According to the information published in the Catalog of the United States Copyright OfficeIn this second installment, Sonic is ready to have more freedom after having settled in Green Hills, so Tom and Maddie decide to leave him at home while they are on vacation.

“However, they hardly leave the Dr. Robotnik come back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations ”, says the synopsis.

Official Sonic 2 Logo

In this, it has also been confirmed that Sonic will join “his inseparable companion Tails“And that together they will take on the adventure of traveling” to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “

In the cast of this second installment it is also confirmed by the same synopsis that the stars will return Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), James marsden (Tom Wachowski) and Ben schwartz (Sonic’s voice).

Jeff Flower, who has resumed his role as director of the film, announced last week the end of filming for Sonic 2, which to the surprise of many has been done quietly. There has been no greater news than the revelation of its synopsis, through which fans of the film and the video game can have more details about the plot.

Sonic 2: The Movie is scheduled to premiere this April 7, 2022 in New Zealand, so we will have to wait for dates to be published for the rest of the world.