In Sonic 2 – The Movie, Idris Elba plays Knuckles, opponent of Sonic and Tails, and ally of Dr Robotnik. Interviewed by the New York Times, the actor and voice actor stated that he had an original idea for the character, which was to dub him with a shrill voice. The production, however, prevented him from doing so.

Elba said: “I actually wanted to try to play Knuckles in a shrill voice. I thought it would be fun. But they didn’t think it would work and the idea was put aside immediately. We tried different voices, cadences, accents. . Knuckles doesn’t talk much, but when he does talk he’s very direct. ”

The poster for Sonic 2 – The Movie

Elba, best known for The Wire and Luther, called himself “one hundred percent” a gamer and revealed his excitement at the idea of ​​starring in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the interview. Elba explained that he grew up with a Sega Genesis, so the Sonic franchise is just the kind of him. He is also thrilled to share the film with his 7-year-old son, who hasn’t been able to watch much of Elba’s productions, which usually feature themes that are too adult for a child.

Finally, we would like to point out that Dr Robotnik will not be replaced by another actor if Jim Carrey were to retire.