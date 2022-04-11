The Paramount Pictures film was released at the North American box office one week later than in Spain.

After advancing its release date, Sonic 2: The Movie has been in theaters on the Spanish billboard since April 1, having achieved the first position in the weekly top without too many problems. We were still waiting for the release of the hedgehog tape from SEGA in the United States (which took place a week later), but we finally have that data.

Thanks to the information provided by dead line we know that the film produced by Paramount Pictures has achieved $71 million grossing in its first weekend at the North American box office. The first achieved 58 million dollars, so this sequel has been even more successful.

It is the best opening of a movie based on video gamesThe film leads the top being the second best premiere of the year in the territory and the best in the career of Jim Carrey, which has other great films to its credit. In addition to all this, in terms of video games, what he has achieved is also very striking. Erik Davis claims that Sonic 2: The Movie is the best video game movie premiereor at least based on a video game character, and the film’s own official social networks celebrate that it is number one at the box office worldwide.

In Sonic 2, the return of Robotnik is narrated to threaten the interests of Sonic, who this time will have the help of Tails. The villain will also have someone on his side, Knuckles, searching for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. You can go on to read our review of Sonic 2: The Movie to find out how this second part of the new hedgehog film franchise has sat.

