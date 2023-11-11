Sonic 2 – The movie: plot, cast, trailer and streaming

Sonic 2 is the film broadcast this evening, Saturday 11 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It is a film directed by Jeff Fowler, based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. The cast includes Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Lee Majdoub. Let’s see together the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to watch Sonic 2 – The Movie in streaming.

Plot

The film is the second chapter about the blue hedgehog from video games, gifted with supersonic speed, grappling with a new adventure on our planet. After the adventures of the first film, the time has come for Tom (James Marsden), Maddie (Tika Sumpter ) and Sonic to start a new life in peace in Montana. Too bad Sonic wants to be useful and sneaks out at night to save the world, but every time he tries to be a hero he ends up causing a disaster.

This is why Tom advises him to be more careful and avoid getting involved in situations that could escalate, because the time will come when his powers will be needed, you just have to wait. And finally that moment truly arrives when Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to action and it’s once again up to Sonic to stop him. This time, however, the blue hedgehog has a new helper, the two-tailed fox Tails, capable of flying and an expert pilot. But Robotnik also has some news, in fact in addition to having an emerald with him which gives him incredible powers, he has Knuckles on his side, a very powerful red echidne… Will Sonic be able to win this time?

Sonic 2 – The movie: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Sonic 2? The film is directed by Jeff Fowler. Among the protagonists we find James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Jim Carrey, Shemar Moore, Idris Elba, Lee Majdoub. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Jim Carrey: Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik

James Marsden: Tom Wachowski

Tika SumpterMaddie Wachowski

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Melody Nosipho Niemann: Jojo

Natasha RothwellRachel

Adam PallyWade Whipple

Tom Butler: Commander Sam Walters

Shemar Moore: Randall Handel

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Sonic 2, broadcast tonight on Italia 1.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sonic 2 on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 11 November 2023 – on Italia 1 at 9.20 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Play platform.