Sonic 2the new cinematic film based on the Sega icon, has already been released in various markets between Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and the results already decree the successwith Paramount saying she was very satisfied with the numbers recorded so far.

Sonic’s new film has not yet been released in North America, which is likely to be one of the main markets for the film, where it will arrive on April 8, 2022, but is already proving to be a great launch in other countries, where it has recorded a 2% increase in receipts compared to the previous film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finished at first place in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Spain and Germany, as well as in Sweden, Austra, Norway, the Czech Republic, Belgium and various other countries.

Sonic 2, part of the poster for the second film

It will obviously be a question of seeing how it will behave also in North America, but the premises are extremely positive also given the success of the previous chapter.

In several respects, the great popularity of the first Sonic movie came as a surprise, quickly becoming the most successful film based video game ever in the US and soon ensuring the arrival of a second chapter.

At this point, it appears that Paramount does not want to limit itself to this either: recently it has emerged that the goal is to create a Sonic Cinematic Universe, according to what the manufacturer has reported, with an extremely probable third chapter and perhaps even a TV series.

In the meantime, we have seen the final trailer of the film by Sega and Paramount Pictures, available right now in cinemas in Italy.