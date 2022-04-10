Sonic 2 and the film based on the most successful video games always al debut: on opening weekend, the film totaled $ 71 million in the US and $ 141 million internationally.

That’s not all: the popularity rating of the new movie adventure of the blue hedgehog is currently equal to 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, a sign that even the critics have greatly appreciated. By the way, have you read our review of Sonic 2: the movie?

“SEGA and Paramount Pictures have one on their hands certified film hit“, commented Benji-Sales, who has always been attentive to numbers and metrics. In short, it is difficult to imagine that the path of the brand in theaters can end here.

We know that Dr Robotnik will not be replaced by another actor if Jim Carrey were to retire, and at the moment this is the only possible tile for the future of the saga. What will the actor decide to do?

We certainly know what it will do Idris Elbathe voice of Knuckleswho will star in a television series dedicated to the supporting actor currently in the works for the Paramount + platform.