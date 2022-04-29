Based on the updated results reported by Deadline, Sonic 2 the video game based movie from most successful in the history of cinema in the USAbeating the previous record of the first Sonic the Movie, 147 million dollars against 146.

However, Sonic 2 has not yet hit the record on the global market in the specific ranking of the most successful video game-based movies: this still belongs to the 2016 World of Warcraft movie, which had reached $ 439 million.

From this point of view, Sonic 2 still has a long way to go, considering that it currently stands at 287.8 million, but a few weeks after its release in theaters it could be able to rise again.

Sonic 2 the Movie, the poster

The path, however, is not easy, considering the upcoming arrival in streaming and the different turnout of the public at the cinema of this historical period.

The film with Jim Carrey, Idris Elba and Ben Schwartz is therefore continuing its run and Paramount has already announced a new chapter with Sonic 3although this will definitely not have Carrey in the cast, considering that the actor is planning to take a break and, as a result, the production has ruled out the possibility of his character’s return with another performer.