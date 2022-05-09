The first part of “Sonic: the hedgehog” It was quite a box office success for a film of its kind. With the support of the public in mind, a sequel hit theaters a few months ago and has become the second hit for its filmmakers. Therefore, with much anticipation involved, fans are waiting to relive this visual experience from the comfort of home.

In that sense and to the excitement of his followers, the premiere via streaming of “sonic 2″. In the following lines, we tell you more details.

Trailer for “Sonic 2″

What is “Sonic 2” about?

Sonic is ready for more freedom. Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But, as soon as they are gone, the doctor. robotnik he returns, this time with a new sidekick, Knuckles.

Both will go in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. This is how Sonic forms a team with Tails. Together they embark on a journey to find the powerful jewel before it falls into the wrong hands.

Jim Carrey confessed that he is seriously considering retiring from acting after “Sonic: the hedgehog 2” and a long career of more than 40 years. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Sonic 2″ streaming

In case you did not know Sonic 2″ is a Paramount Pictures production. In that sense, Variety magazine has confirmed that the exciting sequel will arrive at Paramount Plus on May 24.

You will be able to watch the tape for free, because, until now, the aforementioned service offers a trial period for seven days at no cost. This, so you can enjoy its content free of charge during that period.

However, it is possible that for certain locations Netflix will be in charge of distributing the animated film, as has happened with the first installment.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is based on the classic SEGA video game character. Photo: SEGA/Paramount Pictures/Composition

“Sonic 2″ – cast

“Sonic 2″ has James Marsden as the human protagonist in the role of Tom, who shares scenes with Tik Sumpter (Maddie) and Jim Carrey as the evil doctor Robotnik. As for the animated characters, Idris Alba lends his voice to Knucles; while Colleen O’Shaughnessey to Tails.

For his part, Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz. Meanwhile, its dubbing in Spanish falls on the famous youtuber Luisito Comunica. The aforementioned cast is expected to reprise their roles in the confirmed third installment of the saga.

Luisito Comunica lends his voice to Sonic. Photo: diffusion

When is Sonic 2 released in Peru?

“Sonic 2” premiered on April 7 in Peruvian theaters. Currently, the first film can be seen on Netflix.